MC removes encroachments in Narnaul

The Narnaul Municipal Council (MC) removed illegal encroachments at various locations across the city on Thursday.

The most significant action was a crackdown against the occupant of three acres of Narnaul MC’s agricultural land on Koriavas Road. The occupant had been accused of encroaching since 2018 and was also issued a Rs 3 lakh notice by the MC. The team also removed encroachments from approximately 500-600 square yards of land on the CIA road, taking it back into its possession.

Additionally, the team sealed three buildings that were being constructed without approved building plans. Similarly, in Neerpur, the MC team removed an encroachment from panchayat land and reclaimed it.

District Municipal Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma said, in addition to today’s actions, the MC officials had removed illegal encroachments from the council’s land at several locations. He maintained that this campaign would continue. “All encroachments and illegal occupations on the MC land would be removed, and the land would be used for public welfare,” Sharma added.