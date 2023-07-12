MC removes illegal publicity material from public places in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri

Yamunanagar, July 11
Teams of the municipal corporation today removed illegal hoardings, flex boards, banners and posters from public places in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Besides being an eyesore, these hoardings were causing revenue loss to the MC.
Taking action on the direction of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, the teams of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), removed illegal publicity material from the railway road, Jagadhri road, Ambala road, Govindpuri road, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, Agrasen Chowk, etc.
Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar said these publicity materials were illegally installed on streetlight poles, park walls and other public places on the main roads of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. “Our teams have removed the hoardings, banners, flex boards and posters installed at public places without the permission of the MCYJ,” he stated.
Some places had been identified for the installation of hoardings and other publicity material in the MC area and they could be installed only by paying a fee to the corporation. The drive would continue in the future, too, he added.
