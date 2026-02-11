MC seeks Rs 291 crore to reduce air pollution in Gurugram

In a bid to tackle its persistent air pollution crisis, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has submitted a comprehensive 2026 Action Plan to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), seeking financial assistance of Rs 291 crore to improve the city’s air quality.

The plan aims to reduce key air pollutants by 10 per cent over the next two years. According to the proposal, the MCG intends to bring down the annual average Air Quality Index (AQI) to 178 by December 2026, from the current base average of 198. It has also set specific particulate matter targets, proposing to reduce PM2.5 levels to 86 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 levels to 176 micrograms per cubic metre.

To support these measures, the MCG has sought Rs 291 crore from the CAQM, of which Rs 285 crore has been proposed as a grant for a large-scale Rs 570-crore road redevelopment project. An additional Rs 6 crore has been earmarked for procuring truck-mounted anti-smog guns to curb road dust, one of the major contributors to local air pollution.

Addressing the shortage of public transport, the action plan proposes the induction of 200 new buses — 100 in March 2026 and another 100 in September — to augment the existing fleet of 150 buses. As part of its push towards green mobility, the MCG has also committed to setting up 20 electric vehicle charging stations and 10 battery-swapping stations by the end of this year.

The plan identifies 33 traffic congestion hotspots, including Subhash Chowk and Gwal Pahari, for immediate intervention through traffic management measures. In addition, six major junctions along National Highway-48, including Bilaspur Chowk, have been earmarked for long-term decongestion projects to reduce vehicular idling.

Beyond transport-related interventions, the MCG has proposed measures for the removal of legacy waste dumpsites and stricter regulation of construction and demolition waste. Air quality improvements will be monitored through three Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) located at Vikas Sadan, Sector 51 and Teri Gram.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said, “Poor AQI is one of the biggest problem and concern raised by residents. We have graduated from spot or temporary solutions. All factors have been studied and a detailed scientific plan to bring down AQI and maintain good air quality has been prepared and submitted to CAQM.”