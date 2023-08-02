MC starts rounding up monkeys in twin cities

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 1

In a major relief to residents, the Municipal Corporation has started catching monkeys from the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The monkeys are being released into Kalesar National Park in Yamunanagar district.

For a long time, the residents had been complaining to the Municipal Corporation,Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) about the monkey menace in their respective areas.

According to information, the authorities of the MCYJ have engaged a Mathura-based contractor whose team has started rounding up monkeys from Ward No.1 of Jagadhri. The number of monkeys is said to be the largest in this ward.

As per available information, the work of catching monkeys in zone-I of the MCYJ is being conducted under the supervision of Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh, while CSI Sunil Dutt is the in-charge in zone-II.

Mayor Madan Chauhan said the campaign to catch monkeys would continue until all of them

were caught.

“A team has been catching monkeys for the past few days. After catching them they will be medically examined before being released into the forest,” said Madan Chauhan.

He stated that the residents of the twin cities should inform the MCYJ about the presence of monkeys in their areas so that the team could come and catch them.

“With the start of the campaign, residents will get rid of simian attacks,” said the Mayor.

According to information, the MCYJ authorities had been receiving complaints for a long time, therefore they had engaged a Mathura-based contractor for the job. They were being paid

Rs 1,450 per monkey.

“Monkeys are a problem here. They spoil belongings and even bite people sometimes,” said Himanshu, a resident of Jagadhri.

