 MC starts rounding up monkeys in twin cities : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • MC starts rounding up monkeys in twin cities

MC starts rounding up monkeys in twin cities

To be medically examined before release into forest

MC starts rounding up monkeys in twin cities

Monkeys being caught by a Mathura-based contractor in the twin cities.



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 1

In a major relief to residents, the Municipal Corporation has started catching monkeys from the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. The monkeys are being released into Kalesar National Park in Yamunanagar district.

For a long time, the residents had been complaining to the Municipal Corporation,Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) about the monkey menace in their respective areas.

According to information, the authorities of the MCYJ have engaged a Mathura-based contractor whose team has started rounding up monkeys from Ward No.1 of Jagadhri. The number of monkeys is said to be the largest in this ward.

As per available information, the work of catching monkeys in zone-I of the MCYJ is being conducted under the supervision of Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh, while CSI Sunil Dutt is the in-charge in zone-II.

Mayor Madan Chauhan said the campaign to catch monkeys would continue until all of them

were caught.

“A team has been catching monkeys for the past few days. After catching them they will be medically examined before being released into the forest,” said Madan Chauhan.

He stated that the residents of the twin cities should inform the MCYJ about the presence of monkeys in their areas so that the team could come and catch them.

“With the start of the campaign, residents will get rid of simian attacks,” said the Mayor.

According to information, the MCYJ authorities had been receiving complaints for a long time, therefore they had engaged a Mathura-based contractor for the job. They were being paid

Rs 1,450 per monkey.

“Monkeys are a problem here. They spoil belongings and even bite people sometimes,” said Himanshu, a resident of Jagadhri.

#Yamunanagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace

2
Haryana

Fresh violence in Gurugram, meat shops attacked in Badhshahpur

3
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

5
Ludhiana

ED probes money laundering case against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal; raids his premises

6
Nation

It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP

7
Musings

The village with the ‘pool’

8
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

9
Diaspora

British Sikh elderly man pleads guilty to murder of wife with wooden bat

10
Chandigarh

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson

Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police

‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7

‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7

Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Parl empowered to make laws for Capital: Shah

No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later

No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later

BJD, YSRCP to back BJP


Cities

View All

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Chandigarh to launch B Praak’s ‘swachh song’ today

Chandigarh witnesses 23% growth in GST collection for July

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons

Inter-school chess meet held