MC starts work on key Yamunanagar road, to spend Rs 79.5 lakh

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 9

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has started the construction work of the Govindpuri road, which is one of the busiest roads in the city. MCYJ will spend about Rs 79.5 lakh to strengthen this 1,300-metre road from Madhu Hotel to Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk. This stretch has been lying in a poor condition for a long time, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The Commissioner inspects the site. Tribune photo

“The Govindpuri road leading is one of the busiest roads in Yamunanagar and was damaged due to incessant rains. Now, with about Rs 79.5 lakh-budget, the construction work of the road has been initiated,” said Madan Chauhan, Mayor, MCYJ. He added that the work began on Tuesday.

Ayush Sinha, Commissioner, MCYJ today inspected the site and took stock of the ongoing construction work. He instructed the contractor to complete the work within seven days and deliver quality work. “In case of any type of negligence by the contractor, his payment would be stopped,” said the Commissioner.

With the construction work of the road in place, the commuters heaved a sigh of relief. “It was very difficult to drive vehicle on this badly damaged stretch, and now, it is a matter of great relief that this road is being constructed,” said Naveen Kumar of Professor Colony.

