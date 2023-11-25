MC strike enters 2nd month, ‘no work, no pay’ policy in place

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 24

With over 2,000 sanitation workers holding Gurugram at ransom with their month-long strike, the Urban Local Bodies Department has issued a ‘no work, no pay’ order, asking them to immediately vacate the premises of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), where they have been on strike.

OPEN GROUND DESIGNATED FOR PROTEST Workers on strike to not receive salaries

An open ground at Sector 37 designated for the demonstration

Over the last month, the MCG issued multiple warnings to these workers, but only 1,000 of around 3,200 on strike returned to work.

Taking a stern stance against the workers, the department said a ‘no work, no pay’ policy has been implemented in the state’s municipal corporations, city councils and municipalities.

Under this, the employees going on strike will not be given the salary for the duration of the strike. The commissioners of the corporations of the state, executive officers of city councils and secretaries of municipalities have been asked to implement the order.

The order read, “The government rules the state that salaries shall not be paid to the employees not executing the official duties.” It further clarified that if salaries have been paid during the strike period, disciplinary action will be taken against the officials concerned.

In view of the problems being faced by the citizens, Section 144 was imposed and the striking workers were asked to move to an open ground in Sector 37.

In this regard, a letter has been sent by the MCG to the head of the Municipal Employees’ Union.

“The administration has constructed an open ground for them at Sector 37. As the visitors to the MCG office are facing problems due to the ongoing strike, a spot has been designated for

the demonstration,” the letter read.

