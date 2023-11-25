MC strike enters 2nd month, ‘no work, no pay’ policy in place

Gurugram, November 24
With over 2,000 sanitation workers holding Gurugram at ransom with their month-long strike, the Urban Local Bodies Department has issued a ‘no work, no pay’ order, asking them to immediately vacate the premises of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), where they have been on strike.
OPEN GROUND DESIGNATED FOR PROTEST
- Workers on strike to not receive salaries
- An open ground at Sector 37 designated for the demonstration
Over the last month, the MCG issued multiple warnings to these workers, but only 1,000 of around 3,200 on strike returned to work.
Taking a stern stance against the workers, the department said a ‘no work, no pay’ policy has been implemented in the state’s municipal corporations, city councils and municipalities.
Under this, the employees going on strike will not be given the salary for the duration of the strike. The commissioners of the corporations of the state, executive officers of city councils and secretaries of municipalities have been asked to implement the order.
The order read, “The government rules the state that salaries shall not be paid to the employees not executing the official duties.” It further clarified that if salaries have been paid during the strike period, disciplinary action will be taken against the officials concerned.
In view of the problems being faced by the citizens, Section 144 was imposed and the striking workers were asked to move to an open ground in Sector 37.
In this regard, a letter has been sent by the MCG to the head of the Municipal Employees’ Union.
“The administration has constructed an open ground for them at Sector 37. As the visitors to the MCG office are facing problems due to the ongoing strike, a spot has been designated for
the demonstration,” the letter read.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist
Met the student twice, who pressed for justice
IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes
Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines