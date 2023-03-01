MC surveyor nabbed taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, February 28

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau caught a surveyor of the Narnaul Municipal Council red-handed while accepting illegal gratification of Rs 15,000 for releasing the grant under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. It also arrested a woman employee on the charge of demanding bribe.

Those arrested were identified as Arjun and Deepika. The action was taken on the complaint of Pankaj who said he had applied to avail grant under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, but the surveyor demanded money for releasing second and third instalments of Rs 60,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively, sanctioned under the scheme.

“Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid and Arjun was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Besides him, the accused woman employee was also arrested for demanding bribe in the matter,” said a bureau spokesman.

He further said both had been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The probe was on in the matter.