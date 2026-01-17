MC suspends sterilisation work after death of 29 dogs in Rohtak

Days after the carcasses of 29 stray dogs were found dumped under mysterious circumstances on the roadside under Shivaji Colony Police Station, the Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC) has suspended sterilisation work being carried out by a private agency, pending an inquiry.

The sterilisation drive was suspended after a preliminary report indicated that many deceased dogs were sterilised, raising concerns over the timing of the procedure and whether it contributed to the deaths.

In the FIR registered against the private agency responsible for implementing the city’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, the complainant, Arvind, an animal welfare volunteer, has alleged that the carcasses bore fresh surgical stitches on genital areas, suggesting the dogs had recently undergone sterilisation.

“The condition of the carcasses, freshness of surgical wounds and the apparent absence of post-operative care suggest that the dogs died shortly after surgery. This points to gross medical negligence, failure of post-operative care, reckless disregard for animal life and possible deliberate concealment of deaths,” Arvind stated in the FIR.

The private agency was awarded the tender for sterilisation of stray dogs last year. There are over 8,000 stray dogs in the MC area and the agency has so far carried out sterilisation procedures on around 2,500 animals. The agency is paid Rs 1,180 per dog for sterilisation, said an MC official.

“The Animal Birth Control work in Rohtak is being carried out by the agency pursuant to tenders, permissions and payments made by the MC, thereby fixing joint and vicarious liability on both entities. It is the MC’s responsibility to properly supervise the process and ensure that all prescribed rules and regulations governing sterilisation are strictly followed,” Arvind added.

Confirming the suspension of sterilisation work, MC Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said a five-member committee led by SDM Ashish Kumar has been conducting an inquiry into the matter.

“The private agency engaged for the ABC programme has also submitted its reply to the show-cause notice issued to it after the incident came to the fore. The inquiry committee will now examine the response in detail. The agency was asked to explain why the incident occurred, to prove that it was not responsible for the deaths and why action should not be taken against it as per the rules,” Sharma added.

Viscera to be sent for forensic examination

Rohtak SDM Ashish Kumar, who is heading the investigation, today visited the site where several dogs were found dead. He also inspected the centre where the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme was being run by a private agency.

“Prima facie, the post-mortem report does not indicate the exact cause of death. We plan to send the viscera for forensic examination to determine the cause,” the SDM told The Tribune. He added that the post-mortem report suggested hypothermia and lung infection as possible factors.

“During the visit, we found 25 stray dogs at the centre. The private agency has been directed to ensure proper care of all dogs and submit a detailed report, including the number of dogs sterilised, the method used to capture them and the details of the veterinary surgeons who performed the procedures,” said Ashish.