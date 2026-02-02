MC team inspects safe disposal of wet & dry waste at Jagadhri school

A team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), inspected the safe disposal of wet and dry waste at Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri.

Swachh Bharat Mission Urban Adviser Lokesh Sen said the inspection found effective arrangements for the safe disposal of wet and dry waste. He said two separate dustbins for wet and dry waste had been placed in each classroom, instilling in students the habit of source-level waste segregation.

He further said wet waste was being safely disposed of through a pit composting system on the school campus, which produced organic manure. He added that this compost was being used to grow plants in the school garden. “This initiative is not only promoting cleanliness but also making students aware of environmental protection and sustainable waste management,” said Lokesh Sen.

Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad appealed to the representatives of all institutions to separate dry and wet waste and dispose it properly.