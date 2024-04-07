MC team rounds up 5 heads of stray cattle

Yamunanagar, April 6
To address the problem of stray cattle in the twin cities of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, the civic body has initiated a drive. Under it, an MC team caught five heads of stray cattle last evening and took these to gaushalas.
The stray cattle were caught from the Camp area, Navab Colony and other areas of Ward No. 17. Sanitary Inspector Sushil Kumar said on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, the civic body had been carrying out a drive to catch stray cattle for a long time.
“The MC will continue to hold the drive till the twin cities become stray cattle-free,” said the Sanitary Inspector. He said all 22 wards that come under the civic body had been divided into two zones.
