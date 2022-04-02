MC tells dairy owners to apply for plot at Pingli in seven days

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 1

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has given last ultimatum to dairy owners, who have not purchased plots at the dairy site in Pingli, to apply with earnest money for the plot in seven days, otherwise their livestock will be confiscated and dairies will be sealed.

Giving details, the Commissioner of the MC, Naresh Narwal, said those who had been operating the dairies illegally in the city and not even purchased a plot at the new site in Pingli, had been asked to apply in seven days, otherwise their dairies would be sealed.

A dairy owner has to deposit Rs 50,000 as earnest money to purchase a plot in the office of the KMC. He said in the next six months the city will be dairy animal free. Narwal said they had set up a dedicated site for the dairies in 20 acres. On the demand of the dairy owners, the MC has made all necessary arrangements, including electricity supply, water and roads. Even earth filing of the plots is being done by the KMC free of cost.

The dairy owners have also started the construction work there. The foundation of around 60 plots has been completed,.