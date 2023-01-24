MC to check flow of plastic waste into drains & nullahs

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 23

With an aim to stop the flow of plastic waste like polythene bags, plastic bottles and other materials into drains and nullahs of the city, the Municipal Corporation, Karnal (MC) will install horizontal and vertical iron grills.

As per the MC officials, choking of drains and nullahs leads to a flood-like situation during monsoon. Besides, the plastic waste adds to the unhygienic civic conditions. They further added that the step was being initiated keeping in view Swachh Survekshan-2023, claiming that it would help to improve the city’s cleanliness ranking.

Karnal secured 85th position in the 1-10 lakh population category of Swachh Survekshan-2022. In 2021, it slipped to the 86th position from 17th in 2020.

“We have planned to free all drains and nullahs from being choked due to plastic and other solid waste by installing grills and nets at their intersection points,” said Ajay Singh Tomar, Municipal Commissioner.

“Our engineering wing has inspected all the main drains and nullahs to understand the feasibility of the plan. First, we will undertake work at the Mughal Canal, the main drain that passes through the city’s centre. It collects waste from almost the entire city,” said the Commissioner.

Before monsoon, the MC authorities got the canal cleaned, and a huge quantity of waste was removed from the drain, due to which the city did not face a flood-like situation last monsoon, said Tomar.