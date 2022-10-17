 Karnal MC to focus on garbage management in Swachh Survekshan 2023 : The Tribune India

Karnal MC to focus on garbage management in Swachh Survekshan 2023

Karnal civic body eying to rank among top 10 cities in country next year

Karnal MC to focus on garbage management in Swachh Survekshan 2023

A GPS-enabled garbage collection vehicle in Karnal on Friday. photo: Sayeed Ahmed



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 16

After witnessing no major change in the ranking of the Swachh Survekshan 2022, the Karnal Municipal Corporation has geared up for the Swachh Survekshan 2023 by focusing on garbage management. It is eying to rank among the top 10 cities in the country.

FOCUS ON DOOR-TO-DOOR COLLECTION

}Our main focus is on the door-to-door collection, segregation, proper transportation and processing of garbage. Ajay Singh Tomar, Commissioner, KMC

Karnal city has secured 85th position among 4,354 cities in the 1-10 lakh population category in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 with a jump of only one point from 86th position in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 organised by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Earlier in 2021, it slipped to 86th position from 17 in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, which was a jump from 24th position in 2019. It secured the 41st position in the Swachh Survekshan-2018 and 65th in 2017. To improve its ranking, all GPS-enabled garbage collection vehicles are being tracked with the help of an app, for which a control room has been set up at the camp office of the Commissioner, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC). A team of employees keep an eye on the locations, speed and stoppage of the garbage vehicles from 7am to 1 pm daily. Commissioner, Ajay Singh Tomar also checks the status of these vehicles daily in the morning.

The KMC has 118 tippers, of them 26 are not working, while the remaining have been divided in all 20 wards, said an official.

Besides, a garbage unloading point has been fixed at the site of the KMC on Meerut Road, where tippers will unload the garbage into the trailers to avoid spillage of the garbage. At present, the tippers are going to the solid waste management plant directly, which is consuming a lot of time. Apart from this, they have made a route plan for these vehicles in four wards, so that door-to-door collections can be done effectively. He has asked the councillors to make a beat chart of the employees for proper cleaning of their wards, the Commissioner added.

