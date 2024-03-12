Faridabad MC to probe irregularities in ad placement around water ATMs

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 11

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) has set up a committee to look into the complaint regarding alleged irregularities in the installation of advertisements and publicity material in an illegal manner on the drinking water ATM machines of the civic body in the city.

He alleged that the amount of revenue earned through advertisements, which was not being sent to the Municipal Corporation, was much higher

He said the ongoing practice was a violation of the MoU signed by the civic body with the private agency

Faridabad Municipal Corporation’s Superintending Engineer Ombir Singh said a committee had been formed to look into the issue

The move comes after a series of complaints were lodged by a resident regarding the matter. In one of the complaints lodged at the CM window, it was alleged that while the installation of the advertisements had been allowed on ATM dispenser machine only, a large number of hoardings and advertisements had come up around these machines in an illegal manner, which was a contravention of the rules regarding putting publicity material at such spots.

“With around 40 such ATMs functioning in the city, the civic body has no record of how much revenue was generated from the advertisements put up in an unauthorised manner,” said Ajay Saini, the complainant.

He added that the while the civic body had been getting a nominal fee between Rs 500 and Rs 1,200 per month from the agency that had set up the machines, the amount of revenue earned through advertisements, which was not being sent to the MC, had been much higher.

Alleging that the ongoing practice was a violation of the MoU signed by the civic body with the private agency to set up water ATMs, Saini said officials concerned had failed to provide a reply regarding the details of permission given for the installation of advertisements.

These ATMs had been installed by the civic body through a private agency on an outsource basis to make RO drinking water available at a rate of Rs 10 for 20 litre water to residents across the city.

MC Superintending Engineer Ombir Singh said a committee had been formed to look into the issue. Additional Commissioner Swapnil R Patil said the matter would be looked into.

