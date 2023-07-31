MC to shift 200 vendors to Jagadhri’s vending zone

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 30

About 200 registered street vendors of Jagadhri zone are set to be shifted soon to the vending zone that is being established near the Jagadhri bus stand at Ganesh Nagar.

This move will not only facilitate the street vendors but also help in streamlining the movement of traffic.

As per the authorities of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), a total of 400 vendors will be shifted to this vending zone in the future.

A number of facilities including drinking water, lights and sheds will be provided in the vending zone. Though a toilet has been constructed here, Mayor Madan Chauhan has instructed the MCYJ officers to construct one more toilet here. Parking arrangements for over 100 vehicles have also been made in this vending zone.

The mayor, along with the MCYJ officers, including Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar, inspected the vending zone on Wednesday and instructed the officials to complete the pending works soon.

He said that the vending zone had a capacity of 400 vendors. “In the first phase, sheds have been made to accommodate about 200 vendors. But, in the second phase, sheds will be constructed to accommodate 200 more vendors,” said Chauhan. He added that the vending zone had been built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh in the first phase.

