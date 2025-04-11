MC urges hotels to join cleanliness drive ahead of Modi’s visit

Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner of the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MCYJ), has appealed to all hotel owners and commercial institutions to participate actively in cleanliness-related initiatives ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Yamunanagar on April 14. Sinha stated that the Prime Minister’s arrival will be celebrated as Swachh Mahotsav in the city.

He urged citizens to contribute to the movement by taking up various cleanliness activities in and around their localities. He also acknowledged the growing support from numerous institutions that have joined hands with the MCYJ to make the initiative a success.

“All hotels, restaurants, malls, fast food outlets and other institutions in the twin cities should carry out at least one cleanliness-related activity. They should also install Prime Minister selfie points in their premises as part of the celebration,” said Sinha.

Acting on the Municipal Commissioner’s directives, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Arun Bhargava held a meeting with representatives of various establishments, including hotels, malls and eateries across Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

During the meeting, several representatives pledged to support the initiative by planting trees, running cleanliness campaigns in parks and public spaces, preparing compost pits using hotel waste, organising cleanliness rallies, decorating their premises, discouraging the use of single-use plastic, and promoting eco-friendly alternatives like cloth or paper bags.

“The PM is scheduled to arrive in Yamunanagar on April 14. To mark the occasion, the Municipal Corporation is organising a Swachh Mahotsav. As part of this celebration, cleanliness campaigns, awareness rallies, tree plantation drives and other activities are being carried out daily with the support of various institutions and social organisations,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar.

“The Municipal Corporation is actively engaged in beautifying the twin cities. Citizens should also decorate their homes and institutions to give a grand welcome to the PM,” Kumar added.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Arun Bhargava, along with MCYJ officials Avinash Singla, Ashish, Pooja Aggarwal, Rajiv Vasudeva, Harish Kumar, Arun Sharma, Kamal, Gaurav, Sanjeev, Gulshan and others, were present during the meeting.