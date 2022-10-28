MC workers, police clash in Hisar; 1 hurt

Hisar, October 27
A minor clash occurred between the police and safai karamcharis of the Municipal Corporation as the MC authorities roped in some persons to lift the garbage strewn around at various places in Hisar town today.
The safai karamcharis reached the site at Kaimri road in the town where the MC authorities had brought a tractor-trailer to lift garbage from the roadside. When the sanitation staff tried to obstruct the lifting of garbage, the police intervened. This resulted in a clash. Some persons indulged in stone-throwing.
A tractor driver of the MC was injured when a stone hit him on the head. The police used mild force to disperse the protesting sanitation workers from the site. Later, Rajesh, pradhan of the Municipal Corporation Safai Karamcharis Association alleged that the police resorted to lathicharge without provocation and denied stone throwing by sanitation workers. The police were providing security to the MC staff during the lifting of garbage as trash has piled up along the Kaimri road in the town due to the ongoing strike by safai karamcharis.
The pradhan alleged that some women sanitation workers had suffered injuries due to the lathicharge by the police. The safai karamcharis are on a strike since October 19 and about 1,500 tonnes of garbage is lying dumped at various points in the town due to the strike.
