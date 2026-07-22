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Home / Haryana / MC Yamunanagar-Jagadhri approves plans to create grand entry points for Haryana's twin cities

MC Yamunanagar-Jagadhri approves plans to create grand entry points for Haryana's twin cities

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:38 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Employees of the Yamunanagar MC clean a proposed site for the city’s main entrance.
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Entry points to the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri will soon get a facelift, with the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) planning beautification works, including landscaping and decorative lighting.

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The proposal was approved at the recent General House meeting of the civic body. Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad has constituted a committee comprising the Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Municipal Councillors to identify suitable locations and oversee the project.

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Mayor Suman Bahamani said attractive flowering plants and decorative lights would be installed at major entry points to give visitors a warm welcome and create best impression of the twin cities.

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She said the committee would inspect all major entry points within the Municipal Corporation limits, assess the feasibility of each site and finalise locations for beautification.

Selected sites will be landscaped with flowering plants to maintain greenery throughout the year, while decorative lighting will be installed to improve the appearance of the areas at night.

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The Mayor said the Municipal Corporation was focusing not only on infrastructure development but also on improving the city’s aesthetics and promoting environmental conservation which will help the future generations.

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