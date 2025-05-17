MCG cracks down on illegal unipoles, removes 26 hoardings

The Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), has launched a drive against illegal advertising structures. As part of the drive, it dismantled two unauthorised unipoles and removed hoardings from 26 sites across the city for non-payment of dues. The campaign is part of a broader initiative to declutter the urban landscape and ensure public safety.

Advertisement

Officials said a key operation was conducted in Sector 109, where a unipole, which was erected on government land without permission, was seized. Two more unapproved structures on private land were also dismantled. Several other hoardings violating civic norms were taken down.

“This is part of our sustained drive to rid the city of unsafe and illegal advertising structures. Any advertisement displayed without prior approval or without clearing dues will face removal. Public safety and urban order are non-negotiable,” said MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

Advertisement

The crackdown follows a serious incident in April, when a storm toppled an illegal unipole near Bajghera on the Dwarka Expressway, injuring two people and obstructing traffic for hours.

To manage abandoned advertising structures, the MCG had constituted a committee in March to handle assessment, auction and documentation. The committee, headed by the Joint Commissioner, is currently overseeing the disposal of seized unipoles. Proceeds from auctions will contribute to MCG’s revenue, which stood at Rs 61 crore from advertisements in the first three quarters this fiscal, with a target of Rs 90 crore for 2025-26.