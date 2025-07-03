MC’s anti-encroachment drive sparks protest, shopkeepers get time till July 5

The Panipat Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tuesday launched a special anti-encroachment drive at three key locations in the city, aiming to clear illegal structures and ensure compliance with building norms. However, the campaign sparked sharp resistance from local shopkeepers, forcing authorities to temporarily halt the operation and grant a grace period.

Advertisement

One MC team began the drive from Salarganj Gate, while the second operated in the Jatal Road market area and a third initiated action at Shiv Chowk on Ujha Road. The teams targeted unauthorised upper elevations, balconies (chhajjas), ramps and signboards extending beyond the permitted limits. More than 60 shops and showrooms were affected.

As the drive progressed, shopkeepers gathered in large numbers, raised slogans, shut down their shops and blocked the JCB machines in protest. The situation turned tense, prompting officials to summon police to the spot.

Advertisement

Following an hour-long standoff, the shopkeepers appealed for some time to remove the unauthorised structures themselves. They expressed willingness to cooperate with the MC.

"We are supporting the encroachment drive and are ready to remove our structures on our own," said Gaurav Leekha, president of Insaar Market Association. “Shopkeepers from Salarganj and Insaar markets have requested five days to remove the upper front elevations and balconies. The MC has permitted only 2.5 feet of ramp and balcony space — any excess will be demolished.”

Advertisement

The MC administration accepted the appeal and granted a five-day window, warning that the demolition drive would resume on July 6 if the encroachments were not removed voluntarily.

“Shopkeepers have sought five days’ time to remove their structures. The drive will continue from July 6,” confirmed Executive Engineer Gopal Kalawat.

Dr Pankaj Yadav, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, reiterated the MC's stance while underlining that the campaign had received considerable support.

“Five days’ time has been given to the shopkeepers to remove their front elevations on their own,” said Dr Yadav. “However, no one is allowed to keep goods outside their shops and the drive will continue. It is for the benefit of the shopkeepers and the majority of them, along with the residents, are supporting the MC's drive.”

Meanwhile, several shopkeepers have begun removing their encroachments, but many are reportedly facing increased labour charges due to the sudden demand.