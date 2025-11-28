MCYJ adopts e-Office system to manage documents digitally

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar–Jagadhri (MCYJ), will now handle all files through the e-Office system to make administrative processes easier, quicker and more transparent.

Advertisement

Files relating to development projects, proposals and payments will henceforth be managed digitally through the e-Office platform. Officials said the initiative would strengthen the document management system and eliminate the longstanding problem of files going missing from MCYJ offices.

Advertisement

Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad will be able to access complete file details “with a single click”.

Advertisement

Acting on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Parsad, MCYJ officers and employees underwent training on Tuesday on managing all file-related work through the e-Office system. Neha Chugh, Programmer at MCYJ, conducted the training session.

During the workshop, officers and employees were trained in creating files in e-Office, entering subject details, uploading documents, preparing final files and forwarding them to the concerned officials.

Advertisement

Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad said that with the adoption of e-Office, development works would “accelerate”. “Decisions on proposals can be taken quickly. Disputes arising regarding payments will be resolved. There will be online tracking of files of various works of the Municipal Corporation. Information about which file is pending at which stage will also be immediately available,” he said.

He added that the new system would ensure greater accountability. “This will prevent delays in work. Right now, it is not even known why a file is stuck on which desk. With the start of e-Office, it will be known which file is stuck with which officer or employee, and what action has been taken. This will be known online,” Parsad said.

He further stated that document management would become more robust. “The problem of files getting lost will be solved. Complete information about files will be available with a single click,” he added.