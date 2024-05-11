MCYJ to take measures to stop dumping of waste on vacant plots

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 10

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has decided to stop the menace of dumping garbage on unoccupied or vacant plots in twin cities.

Besides making people aware of the disadvantages of dumping garbage in the open, officials of the MCYJ will also take action against persons who are found throwing garbage on vacant plots.

The MCYJ will take the help of CCTV cameras for this purpose.

This decision was taken by officials of the MCYJ on the direction of Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner of the MCYJ.

A team of the MCYJ, headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector Sunil Dutt, visited various places in Ward-9 on Thursday and stopped people from throwing garbage on vacant plots.

Dutt said their teams would motivate people to put garbage of their houses in the vehicles coming for door-to-door garbage collection instead of throwing it in the open.

“When I visited Ward 9 of the MCYJ on Thursday, I saw two people going towards vacant plots to throw garbage. I stopped them and motivated them to put garbage in vehicles coming in their areas for the purpose,” said CSI Sunil Dutt.

He said, “Our employees will keep an eye on those dumping garbage on vacant plots. Besides running an awareness drive, we will issue challans and take other appropriate action against the violators.”

He added that they were trying to make the twin cities clean and beautiful.

“Sanitation workers are deployed in every ward. Vehicles are going in every colony of all wards for door-to-door garbage collection. But some people are still throwing garbage in the open, polluting the environment of their areas,” said Dutt.

He said the MCYJ had installed CCTV cameras at a number of places and would take help of cameras to catch people who are throwing garbage in the open.

