MD, MS aspirants to cough up Rs 40L per yr in pvt varsities

Chandigarh, August 10

MBBS doctors wishing to pursue MD/MS courses in a private medical university in Haryana will have to shell out a whopping Rs 40 lakh per year for a three-year course.

With the government notifying the MD/MS admission criteria for the academic session 2023-24, any doctor pursuing MD (radiodiagnosis) in Gurugram-based Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University will have to cough up Rs 40 lakh per year.

MD (dermatology, venereology and leprosy) is the second costliest course with a fee of Rs 38 lakh per year, while MD (general medicine) and MS (obstetrics and gynaecology) will cost Rs 33 lakh each.

The costliest course at another private university, Al-Falah University, Faridabad, is MD (dermatology, venereology and leprosy) at Rs 32.90 lakh, followed by MD (general medicine) and MS (obstetrics and gynaecology), which will cost Rs 29.90 lakh per annum.

However, the fee for some courses, including anatomy, biochemistry, microbiology, pathology and physiology is pegged at Rs 10 lakh at SGT University. At Al-Falah University, some courses start at Rs 7.20 lakh per annum.

A notification by Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research, puts government institutions as the most-affordable. The fee here is pegged at Rs 1.25 lakh, Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh, respectively, for the first, second and third years. At government-aided Maharaja Agarsen Medical College, Agroha (Hisar), the fee has been fixed at Rs 1.68 lakh for the first year and Rs 1.62 lakh for the second year. An amount of 1.82 lakh will be charged from the students of the third year.

