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Home / Haryana / MDU cancels exam centre over cheating charge

MDU cancels exam centre over cheating charge

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has cancelled an examination centre and shifted it to another location on the university campus following allegations of cheating during a mercy chance examination held last month.

A joint delegation of representatives of various student organisations met MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia on Monday and submitted a written complaint alleging malpractice during the examination. The student leaders sought an inquiry and strict action against those found involved.

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Taking serious note of the allegations, the Vice-Chancellor ordered an inquiry into the matter and directed that the examination centre be cancelled. A complaint is also being lodged with the police.

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