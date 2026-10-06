MDU cancels exam centre over cheating charge

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has cancelled an examination centre and shifted it to another location on the university campus following allegations of cheating during a mercy chance examination held last month.

A joint delegation of representatives of various student organisations met MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia on Monday and submitted a written complaint alleging malpractice during the examination. The student leaders sought an inquiry and strict action against those found involved.

Advertisement

Taking serious note of the allegations, the Vice-Chancellor ordered an inquiry into the matter and directed that the examination centre be cancelled. A complaint is also being lodged with the police.