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Home / Haryana / MDU researchers secure Rs 1.04 crore grants under HSRF

MDU researchers secure Rs 1.04 crore grants under HSRF

Six scholars from university receive Haryana State Research Fund support for varied projects

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:19 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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An outside view of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. Tribune File
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Five faculty members and one research scholar from Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) have secured research grants totalling more than Rs 1.04 crore from the Haryana State Higher Education Council under the Haryana State Research Fund (HSRF).
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The faculty members selected as Principal Investigators (PIs) for the research grants include Prof. Harish Dureja from the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Prof. Darshna Chaudhary from the Centre for Biotechnology, Prof. Seema Rathee from Commerce, Dr Nidhi from MDU-CPAS, and Dr Vanita Rose from the Department of Education. Student Rimpi, pursuing M. Pharmacy, has also been selected for a research grant.

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Prof. Harish Dureja has received a research grant of Rs 32 lakh, Prof. Darshna Chaudhary Rs 31 lakh, Prof. Seema Rathee Rs 18 lakh, Dr Nidhi Rs 14 lakh, Dr Vanita Rose Rs 7 lakh, and Rimpi Rs 2.95 lakh, respectively.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof. Milap Punia said the university administration would take all necessary measures to promote an enabling research ecosystem on the campus.

Sunit Mukherjee, Director (PR), said Prof. K. K. Sharma from the Department of Microbiology is the co-investigator with Prof. Harish Dureja, while Dr Jitender Kumar from IMSAR is the co-investigator with Prof. Seema Rathee.

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Prof. Sandeep Malik from IHTM and Dr Madhuri Hooda from Education are the co-investigators with Dr Nidhi. Research scholars Kapil Bhuker and Godjita are co-investigators with Dr Vanita Rose, while Prof. Govind Singh is the supervisor for Rimpi’s research project.

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