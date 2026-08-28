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Home / Haryana / MDU Rohtak tightens security after brutal assault; outsider vehicles banned after 5 pm

MDU Rohtak tightens security after brutal assault; outsider vehicles banned after 5 pm

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:25 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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After brutal assault, Rohtak’s MD University bars outsider vehicles after 5 PM -Varsity tightens campus security; visitors to deposit driving licences

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A day after a young man was brutally assaulted by a group of assailants on the campus, the authorities at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, have restricted the entry of vehicles after working hours to prevent outsiders from entering the premises.

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Under the new security measures, visitors entering the campus during working hours for official purposes will also be required to deposit their driving licence or vehicle registration certificate (RC) at the entry gate. The document will be returned only when they leave the campus. A public notice to this effect was issued on Thursday following a meeting of senior university officials to review security arrangements on the campus. The measures were announced amid growing concern over the assault, which has drawn criticism from various quarters.

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“No vehicle except those belonging to university employees, campus residents and their relatives, and bonafide hostellers, shall be allowed on the campus from 5.00 PM to 8.00 AM. All visitors entering the campus for official work are required to deposit their Driving License/RC of vehicle at the entry gate with the security personnel, which will be returned only at the time of exit,” stated the notice.

On Wednesday, a group of youths allegedly attacked the victim near the FDC canteen on the university campus. According to reports, the assailants dragged him outside and repeatedly assaulted him with iron pans and spoons, leaving him injured.

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A video of the disturbing incident subsequently went viral on social media, triggering concern among students and faculty members. The incident is reportedly linked to an old enmity. Confirming the new security measures, MDU Proctor Prof Randeep Rana told ‘The Tribune’ on Friday that the directives had been issued to further strengthen security arrangements on the campus. He said the university was committed to maintaining discipline while ensuring a student-friendly atmosphere on the campus.

“Adequate security personnel are deployed at various sensitive points on the campus and they reached the spot within a few minutes after the assault incident. The prompt action by the security guards led to some of the accused being nabbed, while the police also reached the spot within a short time,” said Prof Rana. He added that the university was considering additional measures to further strengthen the safety and security arrangements on the campus.

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