MDU VC told to probe charges against teachers' body chief

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 17

The Haryana Government has told the Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, to get charges pertaining to alleged fraudulent appointment of a faculty member at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) investigated.

Dr Sandeep Kumar Gupta, a resident of Hisar, had lodged a complaint with the Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education), Haryana, alleging that the appointment of Vikas Siwach, lecturer at the department of computer science (UIET), MDU, was fraudulent, his PhD was illegal and he had married two women while in service.

The complainant has also questioned the validity of Siwach’s master of science (MS) degree claimed to be obtained by him from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, USA.

In a communique to the MDU Vice-Chancellor, the Director, Higher Education, Haryana, has asked him to get the charges levelled against Siwach in the said complaint investigated and submit the action-taken report in this regard.

As of now, Siwach is the president of MDU Teachers Association as well as the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (HFUCTO).

Siwach has refuted the charges, maintaining that his degrees and appointment were genuine and legitimate. The complaint lodged against him was unfounded and malicious, he stated.