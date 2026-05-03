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Home / Haryana / MDU’s Neha Siwach shines in NDA, secures All India Rank 14

MDU’s Neha Siwach shines in NDA, secures All India Rank 14

MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia congratulated Neha on her outstanding achievement and termed it a proud moment for the university

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 07:19 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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Maharshi Dayanand University's NCC cadet Neha Siwach
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NCC cadet Neha Siwach of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has achieved a remarkable feat by securing All India Rank 14 in the National Defence Academy's final examination-2025.

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MDU Associate NCC Officer Lieutenant Dr. Aarti informed that Neha had completed her schooling from Sarvodya School of Science, Imlota, and was pursuing B.Sc. Mathematics (Honours) from MDU. “She is an active and disciplined cadet of 2nd Haryana Girls Battalion NCC. Dr. Neha achieved this success through hard work, discipline, and strong determination.”

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MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia congratulated Neha on her outstanding achievement and termed it a proud moment for the university. He said her success was an inspiration for young students and reflected that dedication, discipline and proper guidance could help achieve any goal. He also wished her a bright future and expressed confidence that she would make significant contributions to the nation.

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