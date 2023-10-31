MDU’s non-teaching staff association elections today

Rohtak, October 30
Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) is all set to witness a triangular contest for its non-teaching employees association on Tuesday.
A total of 756 employees will decide the fate of 15 candidates, contesting for the posts of president, vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary and cashier of the association.
Panel, led by two-time president Randhir Kataria, includes Sanjeev Kumar, Ravinder Lohiya, Dr Varun Saini and Hardeep Hooda.
Panel of former vice-president Kuldeep Grover comprises Naresh Suhag, Surendra Bhardwaj, Raj Kumar and Naresh Makkar.
The third group, led by Raj Kumar Sharma, former general secretary, includes Gyan Chand, Azmer Singh, Dr Vijay Pal Dhankar and Mahipal Phogat are the other candidates of his panel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...