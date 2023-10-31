MDU’s non-teaching staff association elections today

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 30

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) is all set to witness a triangular contest for its non-teaching employees association on Tuesday.

A total of 756 employees will decide the fate of 15 candidates, contesting for the posts of president, vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary and cashier of the association.

Panel, led by two-time president Randhir Kataria, includes Sanjeev Kumar, Ravinder Lohiya, Dr Varun Saini and Hardeep Hooda.

Panel of former vice-president Kuldeep Grover comprises Naresh Suhag, Surendra Bhardwaj, Raj Kumar and Naresh Makkar.

The third group, led by Raj Kumar Sharma, former general secretary, includes Gyan Chand, Azmer Singh, Dr Vijay Pal Dhankar and Mahipal Phogat are the other candidates of his panel.

#Rohtak