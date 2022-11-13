Meals for patients in govt hospitals: Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today announced that all patients admitted to the government hospitals in the state would be provided meals as per the dietician’s chart.

Even the NGOs providing meals to the patients in various hospitals would have to do so according to the dietician’s chart, he added.

The minister said, “I have ordered that if any non-governmental organisation (NGO) is also providing meals to the patients in the civil hospitals, they should engage a dietician and no meal should be given without the permission of the dietician.”

Health Dept to start catering The state Health Department will start its own catering in all hospitals having 100 or more beds. —Anil Vij, Health Minister

He said the Health Department would start its own catering in all hospitals having 100 or more beds where meals would be provided according to the dietician’s chart.

Vij made the statement after holding a discussion with officials of the Health Department over the death of a patient who fell from the third floor of the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment yesterday.

He also directed the PWD officials to install grills on all windows of the Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital.