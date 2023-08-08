Meat shop attacked in Gurugram, police deny links to communal violence

PTI

Gurugram, August 8

A group of attackers allegedly pelted with stones a meat shop near CRPF Chowk, police here said on Tuesday.

The stones shattered the window glass of the meat shop. The man who runs the shop on rent suffered minor injuries in the attack, they said.

The police, however, have denied that the attack was linked to the recent communal violence in Haryana in which six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed.

The man said in his complaint that he was working in the shop when he heard the sound glass shattering.

After he was hurt by a stone, his nephew rushed out to find 10-12 people attacking the shop. Some of the attackers wore masks and had sticks in their hands, he said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against unidentified accused under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 427 (causing damage) of the IPC at Sector 5 police station late on Monday, the police said.

A police officer said they are trying to identify the suspects and added that the attackers would be arrested soon.

#Gurugram