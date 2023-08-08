Meat shop attacked in Gurugram, police deny links to communal violence

Gurugram, August 8
A group of attackers allegedly pelted with stones a meat shop near CRPF Chowk, police here said on Tuesday.
The stones shattered the window glass of the meat shop. The man who runs the shop on rent suffered minor injuries in the attack, they said.
The police, however, have denied that the attack was linked to the recent communal violence in Haryana in which six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed.
The man said in his complaint that he was working in the shop when he heard the sound glass shattering.
After he was hurt by a stone, his nephew rushed out to find 10-12 people attacking the shop. Some of the attackers wore masks and had sticks in their hands, he said in his complaint.
An FIR was registered against unidentified accused under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 427 (causing damage) of the IPC at Sector 5 police station late on Monday, the police said.
A police officer said they are trying to identify the suspects and added that the attackers would be arrested soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...