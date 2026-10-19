Medal-rich Haryana seeks sports science boost

As sportspersons from Haryana continue to bring laurels to the country and the state at international-level events, the voices to strengthen the sports and allied infrastructure in the state are growing louder.

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal recently highlighted the recent achievements of the sportspersons of Haryana, and raised the demand for establishing an outlying campus or regional centre of National Sports University here. He also expressed his concerns over the lack of sports science, rehabilitation and advanced coaching facilities in the state.

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The MP shared that while Haryana had around 2 per cent of the country’s population, its players played a key role in winning 14 of India’s 21 gold medals at the recently concluded Asian Games. Besides this, nearly 22 per cent of India’s contingent at the Paris Olympics hailed from Haryana. Yet the nearest and only campus of India’s National Sports University is over 2,000 km away, in Manipur.

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National Sports University was established under the National Sports University Act, 2018 as a specialised national institution for promoting education and training in sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching, besides functioning as a national training centre for select sports disciplines.

The MP further mentioned that Haryana sent more athletes to the Olympics than any other state in India. The players had proved their mettle in wrestling, boxing, athletics, shooting and kabaddi. The medals are coming to the villages of Haryana, but the science that produces those medals is not available here. For sports science, rehabilitation and advanced coaching, the athletes still look outside the state and often outside the country.

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The Kurukshetra MP, who is also a sports enthusiast and a polo player, has taken up the matter with the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya.

The MP, in his proposal submitted to establish an outlying campus or regional centre of National Sports University in Kurukshetra, highlighted that Haryana had emerged as one of India’s leading sporting powerhouses, particularly in disciplines such as wrestling, boxing, athletics, shooting, and kabaddi. Establishing a national-level sports university campus in the state will significantly boost athletes, coaches, sports professionals and researchers across the northern region.

While advocating Kurukshetra’s position and case, the MP stated, “Kurukshetra offers a robust educational hub with premier institutions such as the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, for sports technology and biomechanics, Kurukshetra University for Physical Education and Sports Psychology, and Shri Krishna AYUSH University for rehabilitation and recovery. It enables interdisciplinary collaboration in sports technology, sports psychology, physical education, and rehabilitation.”

As per the MP under the National Sports University Act, 2018, the university is empowered to establish outlying campuses/regional centres and specialised research units across India with the Central Government’s approval.

“The framework exists, and we only need a decision to establish the centre in Kurukshetra. The presence of three major institutions within a city and connectivity with the highways and rail links, makes Kurukshetra an ideal hub to serve the broader northern region. The proposed centre is envisioned to focus on sports science and rehabilitation, coaching education, biomechanics, para-sports, and research in traditional Indian sports disciplines”, he added.

Expressing the need to set up the centre, the MP believed that wrestling and kabaddi had been refined over centuries in the akharas of Haryana and they now deserved laboratories, not just nostalgia. The budding wrestlers in Haryana’s villages should not have to leave the state to find what modern sport demanded.

“Haryana have produced the champions for decades. It is time that the state also produces sports scientists, coaches and physiotherapists who build them. A national-level institution in Haryana will complement this sporting ecosystem and create greater opportunities for the athletes, coaches, sports professionals and researchers,” Naveen Jindal said.

Meanwhile, the coaches also believe that the centre can be beneficial for the state and give a boost to the sports infrastructure and position of Haryana in the national and international events.

Officiating District Sports Officer Ambala and senior swimming coach Ram Swaroop Sharma said, “A regional centre of sports university will definitely help the sportspersons and budding players and also further strengthen Haryana’s position in the national and international level games. There are a number of sports and Olympic events in which the country has little or no representation, including surfing and sport climbing, due to lack of expertise and required infrastructure. Our players are not even qualifying for the events. The centre can play a crucial role in this direction as well.”

Narender Thakur, SAI hockey coach in Kurukshetra, said, “If the country wants to increase its tally further in the international event, we have to focus on sports science and management. Not only Kurukshetra and Haryana, but the centre will also be beneficial for the entire region, including the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.”