Gurugram: Medanta complaint over fake drug testimony

Gurugram, March 19

The cyber police have booked unidentified persons for allegedly sharing a video on social media publicising a drug with a fake testimony of Medanta Hospital Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan.

In the video, Dr Trehan is shown on a TV channel in which he is presented recommending a medicine to reduce obesity.

Damages reputation The deepfake video features CMD Dr Naresh Trehan. He is one of the most trusted clinicians. The video damages his reputation and that of Medanta Hospitals. — A hospital official

Interestingly, a well-known anchor presents a brief about the drug for reducing obesity on a TV channel and then Dr Trehan shown claiming to reduce obesity within two weeks with the help of the drug.

An FIR was registered by the cyber police station, east, in this regard on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by a marketing official of Medanta Hospital, a fabricated video has surfaced on social media that contains misleading information about a medical treatment.

“The deepfake video features our CMD Dr Naresh Trehan who can be seen endorsing this particular medication. Dr Trehan is one of the most trusted clinicians in the country, this video damages his reputation and that of Medanta Hospitals. Further, it may lead to unwarranted scepticism and apprehension among patients who rely on accurate and reliable information for their medical needs,” said the official.

In his complaint, the official also shared the link of the video. While clicking on the link, it directly opens on facebook reel. The video was shared by a musician band facebook account-Dreta River Band link and has 5.3k likes on the video.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified accused under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC at the cyber east police station on Monday.

