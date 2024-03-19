Media inspires public to come out and vote: Sirsa DC

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 18

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh, during a press conference held at the Mini-Secretariat on Monday, said for a strong democracy, maximum voter participation in the elections was essential. The media inspires the public to come out of their homes on election day and cast their vote.

The DC mentioned that the administration was fully prepared to conduct transparent, impartial and successful elections in the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Teams had been formed for election-related tasks and if any violation of the model code of conduct occured, strict action would be taken. He stated that surveillance would be maintained on print, electronic, and social media during the elections. A dedicated team had been formed to monitor these platforms and report on fake news. If fake news was detected, its cost would be added to the expenditure of the relevant candidate.

The DC said as per the Election Commission of India’s directive, a candidate could spend up to Rs 95 lakhs in the Lok Sabha elections. It was mandatory for the candidates to maintain an expenditure register. Any expenditure exceeding the specified amount might lead to legal action under the model code of conduct.

