Media panels to ensure adherence to poll code

Chandigarh, March 21

State Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said proper adherence to the model code of conduct (MCC) should be ensured during the Lok Sabha elections. For this purpose, media certification and monitoring committees (MCMCs) have been formed at the state and district levels to keep an eye on political advertisements, paid and/or fake news and to grant certification for them.

The poll officer will chair a state-level MCMC, with Mandip Singh Brar, Director General and Secretary of Information Public Relations and Languages and Culture Department, CBC (Chandigarh) Deputy Director Sangeeta Joshi, Press Council of India member Gurinder Singh, state Joint Chief Electoral Officer Raj Kumar, Additional Director (Admn) of Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture Department, Vivek Kalia, and an observer to be appointed by the Election Commission of India, as it members.

The committee will decide on appeal of political parties or candidates whether to grant or refuse the certification of advertisements and such appeals will lie only with and be disposed of by the state-level committee. No reference in this regard would be made to the commission.

Besides, it would also examine all cases of ‘paid news’ on appeal against the decision of the district-level MCMC or cases that they may take up suo-moto, in which case it shall direct the ROs concerned to issue notices to the candidates.

Following directives issued by the Election Commission of India, a state-level certification committee has also been formed, with Additional Chief Electoral Officer Hema Sharma as the chairperson, along with IAS officer Yash Garg, PIB (Chandigarh) Deputy Director Harshit Narang and Hartron Deputy General Manager (P&A) Nirmal Parkash as its members.

