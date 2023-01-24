 Medical practitioner along with wife, kids found dead in Rohtak house; police begin probe : The Tribune India

Medical practitioner along with wife, kids found dead in Rohtak house; police begin probe

Suicide note, sleeping pills, syringe, a bottle of liquor and a blood-stained knife recovered from the spot

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 24

A registered medicalpractitioner(RMP), and his three family members including his wife, daughter and son were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Barsi Nagar locality here on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod (35), his wife Soni (33), daughter Yuvika (8) and son Ansh (5).Soni was working as a receptionist at a private school.

The bodies of Soni, Yuvika and Ansh bearing injury marks over neck inflicted by some sharp edge weapon were found lying in the pool of blood in one room while Vinod’s body was recovered from another room.

A suicide note, sleeping pills, syringe, injections, a bottle of liquor and a blood-stained knife have been recovered from the spot.

In the suicide note, Vinod stated that he had been suffering from depression since a long time and was hence taking this extreme step. “The suicide note will be sent to forensic science lab (FSL) for matching it with Vinod’s handwriting,” said Ravinder Kumar, DSP.

Sources said the crime came to the fore in the evening when Vinod’s brother spotted the bodies in the house and informed the police. DSP Ravinder along with police officials rushed to the spot.

Later, forensic experts also visited the scene of crime. The bodies were then sent to the PGIMS for postmortem.

“Prime facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. However, the investigation is still underway to find out exact cause behind the incident,” said the DSP.

