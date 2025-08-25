Medical assn reaches out to MLA over ‘irregularities’ in Ayushman Bharat scheme

The Rohtak branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), along with representatives of local private hospitals associated with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, highlighting alleged irregularities in the implementation of the health scheme.

Advertisement

Rohtak IMA president Dr Aarti Sahu, secretary Dr Arjun Narula, and patron Dr SL Verma voiced their concerns over persistent delays in payment, “arbitrary” deductions from bills, and “harassing actions” against private hospitals under the scheme.

“These issues not only threaten the financial sustainability of hospitals, but also directly affect thousands of poor patients who depend on the Ayushman Bharat scheme for life-saving treatments. The delays in reimbursements are straining hospital operations and could eventually impact patient care,” said Dr Sahu.

Advertisement

The IMA appealed to the MLA to raise the matter in the ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly. It urged the government to resolve the payment delays and address other concerns on priority.

Responding to the delegation, Batra assured support.

Advertisement

“I stand with Rohtak’s doctors in their legitimate demands, and will raise the issue in the Assembly. Timely action is necessary to ensure that the poor do not face hurdles in accessing treatment, and that private hospitals can continue delivering care without financial distress,” Batra said.