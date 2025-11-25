Medical camp held on injury management, mental health

A medical camp focused on sports medicine and mental health was organised on Monday at the Sports University in Rai, where experts from PGI Chandigarh offered athletes and coaches insights into injury management, rehabilitation and sports psychology.

Advertisement

During the workshop, Dr Himanshu Bhayana, associate professor of sports injury, delivered an in-depth session on ACL and PCL reconstruction, meniscus repair, shoulder instability and rotator cuff repair. He outlined the fundamentals of physiotherapy, injury-prevention strategies, screening programmes, strength and conditioning, and the importance of proper warm-up and cool-down routines. Highlighting programme-based rehabilitation, he explained its benefits for athletes in the state and discussed common knee and shoulder injuries.

Advertisement

Dr Aseem Mehra, additional professor of psychiatry, said every athlete should have access to a psychologist, physiotherapist, sociologist and nutritionist — an approach commonly adopted in other countries. He stressed that mental training, psychological resilience and scientific planning are vital to narrowing the medal gap.