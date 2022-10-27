Medical camp in memory of police martyrs

Panchkula, October 26
A free medical camp was organised in collaboration with Paras Hospital at the Police Lines in the memory of police martyrs on Wednesday.
The police spokesman said different programmes were being organised in the district in the memory of police martyrs from October 21 to 31 as per the instructions of Dr Hanif Qureshi, Commissioner of Police, Panchkula district and Surinder Pal Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula.
