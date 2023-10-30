Medical college at Sirsa to be named after Baba Sarsai Nath, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, October 29

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the proposed medical college in Sirsa would be named after Baba Sarsai Nath.

The CM visited Sirsa to take part in the spiritual congregation of the Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, located at Sikanderpur village in Sirsa today. He said Sirsa was the land of spiritual leaders. He said the construction of the proposed medical college would start in January next year. Khattar listened to the discourse of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon in the congregation and paid a visit to Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon’s residence.

Later, the Chief Minister inspected the land for the drug de-addiction centre to be built at the Red Cross Bhawan in Sirsa and also inspected the land earmarked for the proposed medical college. Stating that Sirsa held a special significance in the legacy of Baba Sarsai Nath, he announced that the upcoming medical college in Sirsa would be named after Baba Sarsai Nath.

The Chief Minister interacted with patients admitted to the de-addiction rehabilitation centre and directed officials to maintain vigil at the state border to prevent drug trafficking.

He announced the allotment of land earmarked for shops, petrol pumps, service stations, restaurants etc. in the auto market. He said 210 new shops would be constructed in the auto market. The CM also met 750 families displaced from Thehar village to the Housing Board flats and also listened to their problems. Khattar said the recruitment to the Group D posts would be completed by next month.

He also inspected the Sirsa grain market and assessed the crop procurement.

Relocate Kherki Daula toll: CM to Gadkari

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has offered 30 acres of land for free to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and requested Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to get the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the National Highway-48 relocated to that spot at Panchgaon village. In a demi-official communication addressed to the Union Minister, the CM said the Kherki Daula toll plaza was a major bottleneck on the NH-48, causing traffic congestion in the Gurugram region. TNS

