Medical officer arrested for taking bribe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 11

An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team nabbed a medical officer of the Civil Hospital, Palwal, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 38,000 in lieu of keeping a private hospital running after threatening to close it. The accused had reportedly already taken Rs 50,000 for exempting the hospital earlier.

According to the ACB, the accused, Dr Shiv Shankar, was demanding a bribe from a private hospital operator in lieu of keeping his hospital open. Earlier, he had taken Rs 50,000 from the hospital operator after threatening to close his hospital.

Following a complaint, the ACB team conducted a raid on Monday evening and nabbed the accused. A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at ACB police station in Gurugram.

#Gurugram #Palwal