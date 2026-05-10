Unidentified armed miscreants attacked a medical store owner in the Linepar area of Bahadurgarh town late Saturday evening. Store owner Deepak, who suffered multiple injuries, was rushed to a hospital.

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The incident, which took place near Vikas Nagar Chowk, was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

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According to reports, the assailants arrived in two cars and surrounded Deepak before brutally assaulting him with wooden sticks. Deepak managed to note down the registration number of a car before the assailants could flee. He has shared the vehicle number in a complaint submitted to the Linepar police station. He has demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

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The police are examining CCTV footage and tracing the vehicle to identify the attackers. The incident has sparked anger among traders and residents, who have expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.