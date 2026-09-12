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Home / Haryana / Medical teachers body to protest pending demands from Sept 14 in Khanpur Kalan

Medical teachers body to protest pending demands from Sept 14 in Khanpur Kalan

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 02:35 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Members of the Medical Teachers' Association after a meeting at BPS Medical College for Women in Khanpur Kalan on Friday.
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Members of the Medical Teachers’ Association (MTA) of Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMCW) at Khanpur Kalan on Friday decided to launch a protest over their long-pending demands, including the restoration of withheld academic and special faculty allowances, from September 14.

The decision was taken at a general body meeting of the MTA held at the BPSGMCW on Friday. The members submitted a memorandum to the Director, BPSGMCW, raising issues affecting patient safety, students, faculty members and staff, as well as the smooth functioning of the institution.

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In the memorandum, MTA president Dr Mukesh Kumar and general secretary Dr Pushpender Malik said the academic and special allowances payable to faculty members had been withheld since May 2026, reportedly on account of discrepancies noticed in the payment of such allowances in other departments, particularly the Health Department.

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“These special allowances have been duly sanctioned by the Haryana Government and have been credited to faculty members since 2012 as per government orders. The Treasury and Accounts Department has frozen both allowances since May 2026 without there being any complaints or issues related to these allowances, which is a violation of government orders,” the president said.

As a consequence, each concerned faculty member is facing an unjust financial loss of approximately Rs 22,500 per month, despite there being no fault, misconduct or irregularity on the part of the concerned faculty members.

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The MTA said the institution was already functioning with an approximately 50 per cent shortage of faculty. Despite this severe shortage, the existing faculty members continued to discharge their responsibilities.

Due to the delay in resolving the issue, the association decided to initiate a protest from Monday onwards. The association said faculty members would wear black badges with effect from September 14 to register their protest. In case no positive response is received from the competent authorities by September 19, a one-hour daily pen-down strike, from 11 am to noon, would commence from September 21.

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