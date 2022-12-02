Medicos reject changes in bond policy

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 1

The MBBS students protesting against the Haryana Government’s bond policy continued their agitation for the 31st day today, expressing dissatisfaction with the amendments made in the policy by the state authorities.

The students, who have been staging a protest against the bond policy on the campus of PGIMS-Rohtak for a month, said they had decided to continue the agitation after discussing the latest updates with the PGIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) that were supporting their stir.

“The future course of action will be decided after seeing the government notification regarding the bond policy, which is expected to be issued within a day or so,” said the protesters. Meanwhile, Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda visited the protesting students at the venue of the agitation today and extended support to their demands. “The state government is indulging in open loot by imposing a hefty fee in the name of bond policy. This will dash the hopes of the poor and middle-class parents who want their children to pursue a career in medical science,” he said. Deepender Hooda, who is the only MP of the Opposition from Haryana as of now, maintained that he would raise the issue on the first day of the winter session of Parliament. The Congress MP demanded that the policy be rolled back.