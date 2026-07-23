Meerpur varsity prof gives talk on ethics of AI

Dr Pinki Rani, Associate Professor of Commerce at Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur, delivered a lecture on “Ethical, Legal and Responsible Use of AI in Academia” during a five-day national virtual Faculty Development Programme (FDP) titled “Empowering Educators for Excellence in the AI Era.” at Holy Cross College (Autonomous), Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

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Dr Rani highlighted the transformative role of AI in higher education while stressing the need for its ethical and responsible use. She discussed issues such as academic integrity, transparency, privacy and data protection, AI bias, human oversight, copyright, citation of AI-generated content and the responsible use of AI in teaching, learning and research.

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