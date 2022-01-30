Meet all demands promised, warns SKM

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 29

Various farm outfits belonging to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) today held an online meeting and said they would send a strong signal to the Centre and state government through the farmers’ protests across the state to mark on January 31 as ‘Betrayal Day’.

Farmers anguished There is widespread anguish among farmers against the non-compliance of most issues agreed by the Centre. Inderjit Singh, SKM Leader

The day is being observed against the alleged anti-people policies of the Centre.

Demands, including withdrawal of all police cases against farmers, compensation to the families of farmers who died during the agitation, formation of a committee on MSP, withdrawal of the Land Acquisition Act 2013 amended by Haryana and recovery of damages to public or private property would also be raised during the protests, Inderjit Singh, SKM leader, said.

He maintained that teams of activists from Haryana would visit the adjoining districts under “Mission UP” and would to the electorate to teach the BJP a lesson for being anti-farmer.