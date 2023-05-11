Meet demands or face stir, threaten farm activists

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 10

Farm activists under the banner of various farmer unions and organisations held a meeting at Pehowa to discuss issues related to jumla malkan, stray cattle and crop compensation, and threatened to launch an agitation if their demands were not met.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) president Amarjeet Singh Mohri said the farmers’ unions and organisations had decided to hold meetings across the state, and as per the decision taken, a meeting was held at Pehowa. Memorandums are being submitted to the Haryana Chief Minister through SDMs in support of their demands. If the demands were not met, the unions would be forced to give a call for agitation, he said.

Their demands include full ownership and possession of jumla malkan, and deh shamlaat and pattedar lands, fair compensation for crop loss due to excess rainfall, adequate compensation for land acquisition, and justice for farmers who were killed at Lakhimpur Kheri.

Mohri also said, “Stray cattle have been a major cause of road accidents. The government should bear the expenses of treatment and give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh in case of death. Activists and leaders of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram), Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, Pagri Sambhal Jatta, Aazad Kisan Union and Kisan Sangharsh Samiti also attended the meeting.”