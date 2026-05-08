Meet Neeraj Bhardwaj, visually impaired officer at Ambala Cantt grain market using tech to defeat disability

Defying challenges, Neeraj Bhardwaj, a visually impaired officer at the Ambala Cantonment Grain Market, has been inspiring many through his determination, adaptability and effective use of technology.

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Serving as the Market Committee Secretary of one of the important grain markets, located along the busy Ambala-Delhi National Highway, Neeraj, 41, can often be spotted using assistive mobile applications to understand the directions from the higher officials and relay instructions to the staff and commission agents.

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Neeraj, who did his post-graduation from Panjab University, believes that determination, positive mindset and sense of realisation make the difference in life.

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“People must accept the reality and understand that there are some areas where they need assistance. There is no shame in seeking help—letting go of ego is essential for growth,” he says.

Neeraj, a resident of Ambala City, was three years old when he was enrolled at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (earlier known as the National Institute for the Visually Handicapped) in Dehradun.

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After early education in Dehradun, from Class 4 till post-graduation, he pursued further studies in different institutes in Chandigarh. In 2005, direct interviews were called for the post of mandi supervisors, and he was selected.

Neeraj said, “Since I was born with visual impairment, I got habitual of this kind of life from the beginning. As the eldest child and only son in the family, I had that sense of responsibility. At the age of 20 years, I got the job and everything was new to me, but I was lucky to have cooperative seniors and other staff members, as they handled me like a child. They held my hand, taught me everything patiently and always encouraged me even if I made mistakes.”

“Now we are using different technologies like geo-fencing, biometric authentication, and different portals for the procurement, but back then, most of the work was manual. The advancement in technology is helping us ensure smooth procurements in the grain market. The wheat arrivals have come to a halt, and now we are preparing for the procurement of sunflower seeds,” he said.

He was promoted to the post of assistant secretary and then secretary in 2015 and 2021, respectively. One of his seniors here, Krishan Kumar Malik, who also remained the secretary, is also visually impaired and is currently the secretary of the Shahabad grain market in Kurukshetra.

Neeraj said, “What makes the difference in the office is not just professional competence, but the attitude we bring to work. Maintaining discipline is important, but so is understanding people and their needs.”

“Depression and discouragement can be dangerous. If we approach life with the belief that ability is driven by effort and mindset—not physical constraints—things become easier,” he said, adding, “There are many visually impaired youngsters and I understand that things are not that easy, but now we are living in the era of Artificial Intelligence and everything is available on the mobile screen. We just need to learn how to use technology. It can distract you, but it can also help you in becoming an IAS and HCS officer.”

“From assistive mobile applications to audio-based learning tools, accessibility has improved significantly. During my student days, the limited availability of Braille material meant relying on family and friends to record lessons. But now there are so many assistive applications on mobiles, and the technology has reduced the hardship,” Neeraj said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Kumar Sharma, a data entry operator, has been his helping hand.

“Like my family members at home, Shiv Kumar has been my eyes in the office and field for the last 15 years. ‘Yeh Mujeh Jhel Raha Hai’. He accompanies me in the meetings and inspections and understands my requirements in the office. He goes beyond his duty out of emotional attachment,” said Neeraj.

A father of two daughters, Neeraj, unwinds like other people- browsing social media and enjoying OTT platforms.

“From using WhatsApp to send messages, a laptop for typing, and enjoying movies on Netflix, I do everything like others. I know that there are some limitations, but with the help of technology, determination and support of family and staff, I have been able to tide over the challenges posed by life,” he said.