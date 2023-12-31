Meet on genomic medicine

Rohtak: The Department of Biotechnology and Molecular Medicine at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences organised a national symposium on ‘Genomic Medicine in Healthcare and Clinical Practice’. Dhavendra Kumar, a London-based internationally acclaimed medical scientist was the chief guest.
