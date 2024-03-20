Meet our 6 key demands: RWAs to Municipal Corporation of Gurugram

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, March 19
Representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) met the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner, Dr Narhari Singh Banger, here today and submitted a demand letter to him for better coordination between the authorities and residents of the city. They asked Dr Banger to ensure quick resolution of their six key demands.
The association highlighted “extremely poor” sanitation conditions in Gurugram.
“The sanitation workers’ strike ended months ago, but sanitation continues to be biggest trouble in the city. In a majority of the areas, we don’t have enough sanitation staff. The MCG needs to come with a proper sanitation plan,” said association president Praveen Yadav.
The RWAs further demanded work order for all projects to be shared in public domain to ensure transparency. Among other demands, the representatives sought that sewer and rainwater drain cleaning work to be initiated before the monsoons, installation and repair of streetlights, mandating of satisfaction letter from the RWAs for works in various areas, and regular meetings with the MCG Commissioner.
Speaking to The Tribune, Dr Banger said the MCG had been regularly holding meetings with the RWAs to fill the gap between residents’ expectations and deliverables.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pakistan
Delhi worst capital | Air quality of Bihar’s Begusarai poore...